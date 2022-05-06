ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

POLICE: 14-year-old assaulted during possible robbery

By Garrett Brown
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old was injured in what investigators believe to be a possible retaliation to a robbery attempt, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a possible shooting...

