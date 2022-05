Click here to read the full article. While this week’s local elections in the UK have led to increased speculation about the future of Ireland’s borders, the region’s animation industry has come together to increase opportunities for creativity and collaboration. Animation Ireland, Animation UK and Northern Ireland Screen have today agreed a deal that will open membership to studios based in Northern Ireland. This means that studios will be able to be members of both Animation Ireland and Animation UK, the trade associations representing studios in Ireland and the UK respectively. The agreement comes amid a surge in the growth of animation on...

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO