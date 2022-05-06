ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Dorchester County Health Dept. releases vaccination schedule

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 2 days ago

CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the health department at 3 Cedar Street in Cambridge.

Call 410-228-0235 to pre-register for a vaccination or booster. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccine card and your insurance card (if you have one).

Community vaccination and booster clinics:

Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. to noon, Friendship Park (near post office at 101 Railroad Ave.), East New Market

Friday, May 13, 10 a.m. to noon, Bradford House Apts., 701 Race St., Cambridge

Monday, May 16, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Conifer Village at Cambridge, 740 Foxtail Drive, Cambridge

Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Dorchester Health Dept., 3 Cedar St., Cambridge (use Environmental Health entrance)

Thursday, May 26, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Farmers Market, 100 High St., Cambridge

Free drive-up testing:

10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Dorchester County Health Dept., 3 Cedar St., Cambridge

COVID-19 Satellite Center, 103 Cedar St., Cambridge, by same-day appointment Tuesdays-Fridays, hours vary. Call 410-228-0235 for an appointment.

