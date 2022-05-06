ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Man shot, killed in El Monte

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
A man was shot to death in El Monte Thursday.

The shooting was reported about 4:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of Allgeyer Avenue, near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting the El Monte Police Department’s investigation into the killing.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police investigators reviewed video footage of the shooting and discovered “a dark-colored sedan with a male adult wearing a white T-shirt in the area” at the time of the shooting, but no further details were available, according to the LASD.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

