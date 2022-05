FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (3-5-2, 11 pts.) played the Columbus Crew (3-3-4, 13 pts.) to a 2-2 draw in front of a crowd of 26,421 on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Defender DeJuan Jones netted his first goal of the season in the 70th minute, leveling the match at 1-1 after Columbus opened the scoring on Miguel Berry’s tally in the 27th minute. Forward Adam Buksa scored for the fourth straight match with a headed goal in the 82nd minute, assisted by Sebastian Lletget. Columbus closed the scoring on Erik Hurtado’s 89th-minute strike. Emmanuel Boateng, who...

