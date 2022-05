On Sunday night, the Banc of California Stadium will witness one of the derbies of the early MLS season. LAFC, leaders of the Western Conference, will host the Philadelphia Union, leaders of the Eastern Conference. Both squads have only one loss this season and will look to cement their positions as conference leaders in this match. Without further ado, let’s look at three bold predictions for LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union in the clash between MLS leaders.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO