Two weeks after the Austin FC star player's sudden suspension, sources told ESPN that Designated Player Cecilio Dominguez is under investigation with Major League Soccer for alleged verbal and emotional abuse toward his ex-partner.Dominguez's indefinite suspension was quickly announced April 8 ahead of the investigation. No other information was given at the time, although his agent was featured in a Paraguayan radio interview days later claiming that the incident was a "misunderstanding" that would be cleared up soon.Cecilio Domínguez: Radio clip about Cecilio Domínguez @ABCCardinal https://t.co/K0FyzcJfUk— RadioCut (@RadioCutFm) April 12, 2022 According to a police report obtained by ESPN, the...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO