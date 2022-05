The WNBA's 26th season begins this weekend with hearts and minds on one player who won't be in uniform: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. The Mercury and the league will keep her situation in the public eye, but Phoenix also has to figure out how to adjust without one of the franchise's mainstays since 2013. And the Mercury will need to do that under a new coach in Vanessa Nygaard.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO