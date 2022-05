Here's the thing about longevity: Like most things in life, much of it is about maintaining balance. While there's certainly no such thing as a fountain of youth or singular secret to becoming a centenarian, those who are interested in longevity can definitely learn a thing or two from Sister André—the oldest living person in the world, NBD—especially when it comes to the whole concept of 'everything in moderation.' In a recent interview with CNN, Sister André, a 118-year-old nun and oldest COVID-19 survivor who lives in southern France revealed two of her must-have snacks that keep her thriving: chocolate and wine.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO