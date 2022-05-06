ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 29 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 29. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 47.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 51.2 feet Friday, May 20. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.1 feet on 05/25/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening around 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO MONDAY, MAY 23 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Monday, May 23. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday, May 17 and to a crest of 48.7 feet Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.5 Sun 10 am CD 44.2 44.4 44.9
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
City
Slidell, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
City
Pearl River, LA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Espanola Valley, Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Guadalupe County; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southwest Chaves County; Union County; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be common with reduced visibility down to 2 to 5 miles in some locations.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker#Central Plaquemines#Lower St Bernard#Doppler#Diamondhead#Pearlington#Shell
Nick 97.5

Impending Storms Bring Severe Weather Concerns for West, Central Alabama

From the National Weather Service in Birmingham, a WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. WHERE...All of central Alabama. WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: St. Charles The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Grafton. Mississippi River at Chester. Mississippi River at Louisiana. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Winfield. Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Mel Price LD. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Mel Price LD. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Dresser Island Drive floods within a foot of this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Sunday was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 17.4 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Mel Price LD 21.0 22.8 21.6 20.6 19.7 18.8 18.0
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Harding County; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County and Harding County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River at Fenton. Meramec River at Pacific. Meramec River near Eureka. Meramec River near Arnold. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River at Pacific. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.4 feet, Private road under the Highway F bridge becomes flooded at this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Sunday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Meramec River Pacific 15.0 19.0 18.0 11.5 5.3 4.2 3.8
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry, Ste. Genevieve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Perry; Ste. Genevieve The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Grafton. Mississippi River at Chester. Mississippi River at Louisiana. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Winfield. Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Mel Price LD. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Chester. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.5 feet, The Road at Fort Gage Farm begins flooding at Menard Correctional Center. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 32.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Sunday was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Chester 27.0 32.1 32.3 32.1 30.9 29.0 27.1
PERRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf may increase on Sunday, and a High Surf Advisory may be needed for west-facing beaches.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible for areas immediately east of Flagstaff, including Doney Park and Interstate 40 from mile post 205 to mile post 225. * WHERE...Much of Northern and Central Arizona. * WHEN...From now to 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduced visibilities at times near the Grand Canyon and Page.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy