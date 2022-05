Triway piled up 39 hits in two commanding wins over Claymont, with everybody getting in on the action. Carter Wachtel threw a five-inning no-hitter in the first game with 11 strikeouts and also was one of five Titans with three hits. Emily Yacapraro, Hailey Massaro, Katie Hoffa and Emma Hudson also hit safely three times, with Massaro driving in a game-high four runs. Emma Flinner and Hanna Massaro had two hits apiece.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO