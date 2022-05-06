ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How much do WNBA players make? Top 10 salaries, max contracts, rookie deals for 2022 season

By David Suggs
Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WNBA is back for its 26th season and this year looks poised to be one of its most intriguing campaigns in recent memory. The Chicago Sky edged past the Las Vegas Aces to claim its first time in franchise history last season. Kahleah Copper won Finals MVP, Candace Parker shed...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Phoenix, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Wanted To Trade Klay Thompson For James Harden: Sam Presti Rejected The Blockbuster Deal

In the summer of 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder were off on a trip to the NBA Finals. The team lost to the Miami Heat in five games, which featured a stellar group of future Hall of Famers. The group of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka were in their 20s and looked like they could run the table for years to come.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Brittney Griner
CBS Chicago

Defending champion Sky fall to L.A. Sparks in WNBA season opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordin Canada had 21 points and eight assists in her Los Angeles debut, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points and the Sparks opened the season with a 98-91 overtime victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky on Friday night.Ogwumike made a jumper in the lane with 51.5 seconds left to extend Los Angeles' lead to 94-91, and she deflected a pass at the other end that led to two free throws by Canada. Chicago turned it over again and Canada sealed it with two more free throws.Canada also made three key free throws to tie it at 88...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Rookies#Phoenix Mercury#The Chicago Sky#The Las Vegas Aces#Kahleah Copper#The Atlanta Dream#Sporting News#Yahoo Finance#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warriors coach interviews with rival team

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved slowly in their search for a successor to Frank Vogel, who was fired after a 33-49 campaign. But earlier this week, the team touched base with a prospective replacement who would make LeBron James happy: former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson. Shams Charania...
NBA
WFAE.org

Former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues discusses his new book

Former NBA basketball star Muggsy Bogues is well-known for his prowess on the basketball court as a youth, in college and the NBA. At 5’3, he holds the record for being the shortest NBA player ever. But that didn’t keep Muggsy from outmaneuvering much taller players with his steals and quickness such as Patrick Ewing, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and even Michael Jordan.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

WNBA 2022 season opener -- Sue Bird, A'ja Wilson among stars to don fashionable pregame threads

The WNBA is back and the 2022 season began with plenty of familiar foes and fresh faces. The Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics kicked things off with a matchup that saw three top four picks in NaLyssa Smith (No.2), Shakira Austin (No.3) and Emily Engstler (No. 4) in action. Mystics star Elena Delle Donne also played after opting out of the entire 2020 season and only playing three games in 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy