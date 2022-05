After a two-year hiatus, the festival will showcase nearly 250 wines from over 70 wineries across the Golden State. California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort for two days of seaside tasting events on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. Guests will be able to sample pours from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet appetizers from many of North San Diego County’s top restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive ocean vistas.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO