ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions to Share How AI Is Reshaping Legal Spend Management At 2022 CLOC Global Institute

Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh from celebrating the five-year anniversary of its AI-powered LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer spend management solution, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions is bringing its AI expertise to booth 413 at the 2022 Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Global Institute in Las Vegas. The company will also provide an in-depth look at how AI...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct Corporation#Elm#Cloc Global Institute#Billanalyzer#Cloc Rrb#Business Analytics#Ai

Comments / 0

Community Policy