ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Doctors explain why SF has highest COVID positivity rate in CA

By J.R. Stone
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1E0N_0fUk4jNW00

As COVID cases rise across the state and the country, the Bay Area has the highest positivity rates in the state.

According to state data, San Francisco's positivity rate was 7.7% on Thursday. Many are wondering why, others wondering what is to come.

When asked why San Francisco is seeing such a high positivity rate, UCSF's Dr. George Rutherford said there are a lot of factors to consider.

"There's lots of different possibilities, but I think it probably will come down to other parts of the state had higher levels of infection recently in December, January, February, and that's more protective than the vaccine in the very short run," said Dr. Rutherford.

VIDEO: Doctor suggests new COVID vaccine may be needed as different variants like BA.2 emerge

UCSF doctor suggests a new vaccine will be needed to combat COVID as we deal with new surges due to BA.2, BA.4, BA.5 omicron variants.

Natural acquired immunity from COVID is what Rutherford is referring to. Basically, the idea that people in other areas of California already had the new variants of COVID in recent months.

"The people who weren't exposed are going to get exposed. That's why even in San Francisco the wealthiest communities are being affected disproportionately now," said UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

Communities that hadn't previously been hit as hard.

Another possible reason for our 7.7% COVID positivity rate in San Francisco.

VIDEO: Scientists say this key factor could explain why some develop severe COVID and others don't

Scientists at Chan Zuckerberg Biohub discover autoantibodies could be why some develop severe COVID-19 complications and others don't.

"We test more than other places. We still have testing sites, people are really aware, we are told to test. There is a lot more testing probably happening here," said UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi.

The four doctors we spoke with Thursday agree. Vaccines and boosters are keys going forward, even for younger age groups that are now seeing higher transmission rates.

"You have a lot of people who are less vaccinated, haven't been boosted, who are in their 20's and 30's here than we used to have and that's where the transmission is going on," said Dr. Rutherford.

RELATED: Expect rise in US COVID deaths, hospital admissions over next 4 weeks: CDC forecast

The good news, despite the higher positivity rate in San Francisco, according to state data, hospitalizations remain low and we haven't seen COVID-related deaths since mid-April. Doctors say that's a credit to the vaccines and boosters.

"We're going to have to learn to live with this virus and the bottom line is low hospitalization rates and zero mortality," says Dr. Rutherford.

"Hopefully cases will peak in two weeks and then come down by the end of May, so hopefully we're looking at a better summer," says Dr. Gandhi.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Comments / 38

Karateman
2d ago

Before, SF is most vaccinated city in America. It proves that vaccines plus booster don’t work!The Biggest Hoax and Scam in the history of mankind!

Reply
34
2Cruz808
2d ago

President of The Medical Board Kristina Lawson. She single basically threatened ALL the physicians medical licenses if they prescribed Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin. Research the video and they ask her point blank. Does anyone know that Fauci in 2005 stated Hydroxychloroquine stopped Covid in its tracks?’ Research that also! They lied to everyone! Pfizer’s b.s. vaccine had a efficacy rate of only 12% the lied research this. The CEO of Pfizer abs Moderna are on the lamb. Research this.

Reply
12
Brian
2d ago

Hahahaha. Laughable...need a new vaccine! For strains of the virus that aren't even noticeable to most. Stop testing folks

Reply
17
Related
AL.com

BA.2 COVID variant symptoms to look out for

COVID-19 is nowhere near what it was during the peak of the omicron variant over the winter, but the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is here and cases are rising. BA.2, also referred to as the stealth omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rutherford
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Ucsf
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Covid booster shots might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' experts say - as daily cases rise 53% over the past two weeks but deaths fall 11%

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say — while the Biden administration promises to double the number of pharmacies offering antiviral pills 'in weeks' as cases surge 53 percent in a fortnight. Fourth jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy