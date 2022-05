The New York Rangers evened their best-of-seven first-round series versus the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-2 win in Game 2 on May 5. Unlike in the first game of the series, the Rangers took care of business during regulation to prevent a consecutive game from being decided in a potential multi-overtime. Despite not having regulars Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Lindgren in the lineup, they did not appear to miss a beat as Dryden Hunt and Justin Braun stepped in after being healthy scratches for Game 1.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO