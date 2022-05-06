Denver Distillery Is Releasing Imo Kasutori Shochu on May 6

Distilled from fermented molasses or sugarcane juice, rum is generally associated with sun, sand, and heat — often viewed as simply a sweet, summer spirit. And while, yes, there is frequently an undertone of toasted sugar, vanilla, and the spring breaks of misspent youth, rum is a wildly diverse category of spirit that is far broader than people with seasonal forays into rum drinking ever realize. The flavor of rum can range from sweet to savory, to dry and earthy, with characteristics dependent on such variables as the type of cask used, length of the fermentation and aging processes, and exact sugarcane derivative used. Made since the 1600s when some blessed souls decided to distill the often-discarded byproduct of sugarcane production that was fermenting in the sun, rum became widely popular in The Americas. Since its creation, the spirit has been associated with everyone from sailors and soldiers to pirates and colonists.

