Wonderful Company starts project to help homeowners

Many Americans dream of home ownership, but after so many people lost their jobs during the pandemic and home prices skyrocketed across the valley, many believed that dream to be out of reach.

Now while this home is complete, they’re still working on fixing a few of the model homes.

Fortunately for the residents here they will be able to move in by July.

Lost Hills, just 40 minutes north of Bakersfield, population 2,370, 5.6 square miles and known for agriculture. Most of the community that lives here works for the Wonderful Company.

“We started a research project we start asking our employees and the community how many of you would like to own your own home in Lost Hills what could you afford what are some of the features you like and when we did this research the idea of Los Loma Lindas came to mind,” said Andy Anzaldo, Chief Officer of Social Corporate Responsibility.

Anzaldo said the Wonderful Company saw a need for this project because several of their employees were living in cramped trailers.

Anzaldo said for many of their employees this will be their first home, like Yesenia Avila, a special education teacher at the Wonderful College Prep Academy.

“If it wasn't for the Wonderful Company and the opportunities that they've given me I don't think I’d be purchasing a home at 24. So, to me, I feel like I am making an impact on my future but also my children and future so I’m really excited.”

Avila moved to Lost Hills from Los Angeles right after graduating from UCLA and she said she loves her community still she understands many are afraid of the home buying process.

“The process I would say, I was very intimidated by it. Especially being a young female living on her own but do it.”

Assistant Executive Director at the Housing Authority of Kern Heather Kimmel said that because of all the barriers the market has right now it’s going to take public and private sectors working together to increase home ownership.

“There are many financial institutions that actually offer financial management classes, educational classes that help people on a path to home ownership. So, I would actually ask people to reach out to wherever they bank and ask about any classes that they bank offers.”