The City of Salina christened the new downtown stage at the corner of Ash Street and Santa Fe Avenue with a concert Friday. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening Anna Pausher Morawitz of Salina Arts and Humanities thanked the crowd that gathered for the new stage celebration. Musician Taylor Kline performed. Morawitz thanked the people and organizations who made this new event space possible.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO