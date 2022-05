Portland’s checkbook looks better than its streets. Mayor Ted Wheeler this week unveiled his proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1, with tax revenues and other resources totaling $6.7 billion, up from $6.5 billion this year. For the first time in two years, Wheeler isn’t asking agencies for big cuts to balance the city’s budget.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO