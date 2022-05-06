ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Seeking return of disputed 'golden age', some Philippine voters back son of dictator Marcos

By Neil Jerome Morales, Enrico Dela Cruz
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BhLi_0fUjXeFi00

MANILA, May 6 (Reuters) - Street vendor Nellie Baraquio will cast a ballot in a presidential election in the Philippines for the first time on Monday, and the campaign sticker on her worn-out ice box leaves little doubt about who is getting her vote.

The 38-year-old believes the red-shirted man smiling in the sticker, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, is the best bet to lead her nation, despite his late father and namesake having presided over what critics say was the darkest chapter in the country's recent history.

Baraquio, who sells cigarettes, snacks and soft drinks on a sidewalk in the capital Manila, had no interest in voting in earlier elections. This time, she says she is lured by the prospect of a better economy under Marcos, who has spoken of his father's 20-year rule as a "golden age" of development.

"This could be the destiny of the Philippines. I will vote for the first time because of Marcos," said Baraquio, who like many Filipinos, is struggling with high food and utilities costs.

"I can work for myself and not rely on the government. But I want prices to go down," Baraquio said. "I heard during their (Marcos) time, life in the Philippines was comfortable."

The country did enjoy solid economic growth under Marcos Snr, although it was fuelled by huge debt and eventually triggered an economic and social crisis, as well as growing inequality.

Fact-checking organisation VERA Files said in a December report that Marcos Jr was the "top beneficiary" of disinformation online to spruce up his image while discrediting rivals.

The 64-year-old denies fuelling disinformation.

"We are the victims of disinformation," said Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez. "We just want to close this campaign on a high note."

Recent polls show Marcos leading by more than 30 points over his closest rival, Leni Robredo, who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice presidential contest.

Marcos is running with Sara Duterte-Carpio, the popular daughter of the outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte-Carpio is leading opinion polls on the vice-presidential race and could be key to a Marcos victory if she succeeds in rallying her supporters behind him.

Construction worker Patrick Uy is having a tough time making ends meet for him and his six children with a $10 daily wage.

He too is hoping a vote for Marcos could change that.

"I hope Marcos lowers the prices of electricity, gasoline and rice," said the 49-year-old. "I'm excited to see him win."

Under the elder Marcos's rule, thousands of opponents were beaten, tortured, disappeared or were killed, Amnesty International said, while billions of dollars went missing from state coffers, according to a government agency created to recover the ill-gotten wealth.

Marcos and his family have often said that their vast fortune was legitimately obtained.

Working in Marcos's favour this time, political observers say, is the demographic profile of this year's voters, with 56% aged 18 to 41, and no direct memory of the Marcos dictatorship and its overthrow in a 1986 "people power" uprising.

Many supporters like Baraquio and Uy believe historical narratives of corruption, cronyism and economic decay of the Marcos era were concocted by political rivals.

"I do not believe those. At the time of Marcos, the Philippines had no debt. Now, we are deep in debt," Uy said.

"They say Marcos is a thief. They have been rich long ago, they have been in service for a long time already."

Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty and Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

All in the family: Philippine dynasties tighten grip on power

If the son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos wins the May 9 presidential election, he will not be the only Marcos currently in power -- and will almost certainly not be the last. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, is now on the verge of clinching the ultimate dynastic victory: the presidency. 
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Vic Rodriguez
Daily Mail

Australia issues crushing blow to Putin and his cronies by hitting more than 70 Russian politicians and 30 'puppet' Ukrainian officials with more sanctions

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 'puppet' Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces are attacking the encircled Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol after a ceasefire...
WORLD
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Age#Filipinos#Vera Files
Vice

Half of Mexico Is Blacklisted for Travel by the US

The U.S. State Department has listed six Mexican states as no-go zones and is advising Americans to “reconsider travel” to another 10 as drug-related crime and violence continue to roil. That’s the highest number of states labelled with travel warnings for Mexico in more than a decade.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
Reuters

Leader of Haiti's 400 Mawozo gang extradited to U.S.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, May 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Haiti's feared 400 Mawozo gang, which last year abducted a group of missionaries from the United States and Canada, has been extradited to the United States on Tuesday, the Haitian police said. The 400 Mawozo gang made global headlines in October with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Philippines could revive nuclear plant if Marcos wins presidency

A mothballed nuclear power plant built near a fault line and volcanoes in the Philippines during Ferdinand Marcos's dictatorship could be revived if his son wins next week's presidential election. Yet Ferdinand Marcos Junior has vowed to speed up the adoption of nuclear power if he is elected and has left open the possibility of resuscitating his father's failed venture. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy