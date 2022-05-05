Last mild day, before a rainy end to the week

Flood warnings continue for the following creeks, streams: Conodoguinet, Swatara Creek. Minor flooding is forecast at both locations. Steady light to moderate rain continues Saturday evening as a slow-moving storm continues moving from the West Virginia to the Outer Banks of North Carolina late tonight into early Sunday morning. Good news is the rain is less intense than earlier Saturday. However, with two to three inches of rain having fallen in the past 48 hours, our threat for minor creek, stream flooding and localized urban flooding remain elevated as an additional quarter to half inch of rain is possible Saturday evening to Sunday morning.
