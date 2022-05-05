Last mild day, before a rainy end to the week

A Flood Watch is up for parts of the Susquehanna Valley into Saturday. A slow moving storm over the Ohio Valley will track to the DelMarVa by Saturday night keeping us rainy windy and cool. With another 1" - 3" of rain possible, streams and creeks are forecast to come out of there banks. Some rain and drizzle could linger into the first part of Sunday, but we expect some breaks in the clouds later in the day. You'll want a jacket for Mothers day with a cool breeze we'll only get to the mid 56. Sunshine will return Monday and we'll bounce back into the 60s. Look for clouds and sun mixed through the week with a slow warm up through the 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO