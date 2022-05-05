ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Last mild day, before a rainy end to the week

By Ethan Huston
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with seasonable highs near 70 degrees. Clouds thicken tonight, and rain...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Wet & Cool Weekend

A Flood Watch is up for parts of the Susquehanna Valley into Saturday. A slow moving storm over the Ohio Valley will track to the DelMarVa by Saturday night keeping us rainy windy and cool. With another 1" - 3" of rain possible, streams and creeks are forecast to come out of there banks. Some rain and drizzle could linger into the first part of Sunday, but we expect some breaks in the clouds later in the day. You'll want a jacket for Mothers day with a cool breeze we'll only get to the mid 56. Sunshine will return Monday and we'll bounce back into the 60s. Look for clouds and sun mixed through the week with a slow warm up through the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Rainy, windy start to the weekend; Mother's Day slowly improves

A soaking rain continues for the start of the Mother's Day Weekend. It could be heavy at times. Winds pick up making it feel worse outdoors. We hit our high early this morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s, then temperatures hold steady near 50 the rest of the day. Rain tapers tonight, leaving drizzy, chilly conditions. Lows drop to the lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Clear, Calm, Chilly Overnight With Some Fog; Warmer & Sunny Monday

Finally a break from the rain, blustery winds, and raw chilly weather! High pressure building from New England and southern Canada is pushing the system that brought more than two days worth of rain to our southeast. As a result, skies remain mostly clear this evening and tonight with lows down to near 40 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible tonight into early Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Morning drizzle ends, skies gradually clear; still cool

Flood Warning continue for the Conodoguinet near Hogestown until Monday. All other warnings have been cancelled. Water levels are running high, and several area rivers and creeks remain in caution stage, but will slowly recede through the next 24 hours. Mother’s Day is looking better and better. While still cool,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highs
WGAL

Impact: Steady Rain Tapers to Drizzle Late Overnight

Flood warnings continue for the following creeks, streams: Conodoguinet, Swatara Creek. Minor flooding is forecast at both locations. Steady light to moderate rain continues Saturday evening as a slow-moving storm continues moving from the West Virginia to the Outer Banks of North Carolina late tonight into early Sunday morning. Good news is the rain is less intense than earlier Saturday. However, with two to three inches of rain having fallen in the past 48 hours, our threat for minor creek, stream flooding and localized urban flooding remain elevated as an additional quarter to half inch of rain is possible Saturday evening to Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
WGAL

A stretch of sunshine and 70s for south-central Pennsylvania

The weather has certainly turned around after a rainy stretch in south-central Pennsylvania. Sunny skies are in store today, with highs near 70 and light northeasterly winds. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the low 40s under clear skies. High pressure over the northeast will lock in sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday,...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Forecasting Our Future: Heavy Rain

LANCASTER, Pa. — WGAL continues our Forecasting Our Future series looking at the impact of our changing climate. Heavy rain events can become dangerous very quickly. As Ethan Huston explains, the chances of life-threatening flooding has gone up with climate change. You can watch the full story above.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy