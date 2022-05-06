ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Pico-Union; driver now on the run

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXNRw_0fUjDpib00

Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Pico-Union area that left a pedestrian dead Thursday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. near Pico Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.

Police told Eyewitness News the driver of what was described as a white compact car hit the pedestrian and took off.

The driver was last seen heading southbound on Vermont Avenue.

A Metro bus may have also possibly hit the pedestrian after the initial crash, according to police.

The bus driver reportedly contacted LAPD and stayed at the scene.

The area is currently blocked off as officers continue their investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Police identify suspect in deadly Ming Avenue hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have identified a driver suspected of fleeing the scene of deadly crash this week on Ming Avenue. Police have identified the driver of an SUV involved the crash as Eric Miles, 31. Officials said he is wanted for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run causing death, driving on a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Collision near Avenue B Leaves 1 Fatality, 3 Others Injured. According to the police, the crash happened around 8:03 pm, south of Avenue B. Investigators said a 2017 Nissan Sentra going north on Sierra Highway made an unsafe turn on the southbound lane and proceeded to overtake an 2008 Honda Pilot.
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Vermont State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Faith Grant Dies in 3-Vehicle Accident on Gilman Springs Road [Hemet, CA]

26-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured in Gilman Springs Multi-Car Crash. The crash happened around 11:00 p.m., along Gilman Springs and Kevin Road, in Moreno Valley. For reasons under investigation, three vehicles collided in the area. In addition, first responders used a hydraulic tool to rescue one person trapped inside the wreckage.
HEMET, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#Pico Union#Eyewitness News#Lapd
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourCentralValley.com

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

William Castellanos identified as man shot, killed in possible Downtown LA shootout

An investigation continues Friday into a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man at a gas station in downtown Los Angeles.William Castellanos was identified Friday as the man found dead in the parking lot of a gas station at Figueroa Street and Washington Boulevard at about 3 a.m. Thursday. His death is being investigated as a homicide, but no suspect information was immediately available.A high-caliber weapon was found next to the body. Police would only say that it was a type of assault rifle, and they are still trying to verify its make and model.Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the gas station and other businesses, but preliminary information suggests there was an exchange of gunfire."We don't know if it's a shootout at this point, but there have been several pieces of evidence as far as casings located in the parking lot," LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy