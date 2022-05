The Tampa Bay Rays’ ascent up the AL East standings should continue as the team gets a key contributor back on Sunday. Marc Topkin tweeted that first baseman Ji-Man Choi would be activated from the injured list for the series finale against the Seattle Mariners. However, the team has yet to confirm who will be designated for assignment to make room for the 30-year-old.

