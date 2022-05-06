ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas lowers 2022 expectations amid China lockdowns

By Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFq75_0fUiv1T300
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a banner advertising new Adidas store, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) lowered expectations for 2022 after a first-quarter slump as renewed COVID-19-related lockdowns in Greater China continue to hit the German sportswear company.

First-quarter currency-adjusted sales shrank by 3% worldwide, to 5.3 billion euros ($5.58 billion), while profit from continuing operations fell 38%, to 310 million euros, it said on Friday.

In Greater China, sales collapsed by 35% in the first quarter; for the year, revenue is expected to fall significantly due to store closures and strong traffic declines.

The company now expects to come in at the lower end of its 2022 forecast for an 11-13% increase in currency-neutral sales as well as for net income from continuing operations of between 1.8 and 1.9 billion euros.

Adidas also cut its operating margin forecast, saying it will remain at the previous year's level of 9.4% instead of increasing to 11%.

"In this environment, characterized by severe external challenges, it is imperative to stay focused on our strategic objectives," said Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted.

"While we will remain agile, we will not jeopardize our long-term growth opportunity for short-term profit optimization."

The company expects a return to growth in the second quarter despite the continued sales decline in Greater China and a 200-million-euro negative impact from supply chain constraints.

In the second half of 2022, net sales are expected to grow over 20%, driven, among other things, by unconstrained supply, strong momentum in Western markets and major sports events.

($1 = 0.9507 euros)

Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Tesla targets pre-lockdown output in Shanghai by mid-May

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters, as it seeks to restore production to levels before the city locked down to control COVID-19. Tesla, which is now only running one shift, plans to add more at its Shanghai plant from May 16 to achieve the goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed.
The Independent

Russian war, China lockdowns roil oil markets as OPEC+ meets

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, are weighing conflicting forces Thursday as they decide how much crude should flow to volatile global markets. Europe's proposal to phase out Russian oil and other Western sanctions are choking back supply, while COVID-19 shutdowns in China are cutting demand.The result has been fluctuating and high oil prices, squeezing consumers in the U.S. and Europe with climbing inflation and the rising costs of driving and heating homes. That eats away people's ability to spend elsewhere, including at shops still rebounding from the pandemic. Analysts expect the 23-country alliance known as OPEC+ to...
Reuters

German industrial output falls more than expected in March

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than expected in March as pandemic restrictions and war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, making it difficult to fill orders, official data showed on Friday. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell 3.9% on the month after a downwardly...
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
International Business Times

Dollar Slips Before Expected Fed Rate Hike

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting, as investors evaluated how much expected U.S. central bank hawkishness is already priced into the greenback. The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points, which would be the...
CNBC

Dollar dips before Fed announcement, Aussie gains after rate hike

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors evaluated how much of the Federal Reserve's expected move to hike rates this week and beyond was already priced in. The dollar index hit a 20-year high last week on expectations the U.S. central bank will be...
FOXBusiness

LIVE UPDATES: Stocks in freefall, 10-Year Treasury yield tops 3%

Coverage for this event has ended. Consumer discretionary, technology and material stocks are leading the selloff. Former Chairman of the council of economic advisors Kevin Hassett discusses the tech-led selloff, the chances of a recession and the Fed's delayed response to inflation. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Breaking News.
The Independent

Nasdaq falls to worst low since 2008 as stocks plunge amid recession fears

US stocks plummeted on Friday as the market finished one of its worst months in recent history.By the closing bell, the day’s numbers were ugly. The Nasdaq fell 4.2 per cent, the Dow dropped 2.8 per cent, and the S&P 500 plunged by 3.6 per cent.This marked the end of an unusually brutal month for US stocks. In April alone, the Nasdaq tumbled 13.3 per cent – its worst month since October 2008, when the world was still gripped by the Great Recession. And the S&P 500 slid by 8.8 per cent, its steepest one-month drop since the start of...
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
Reuters

SocGen boosts first-quarter income but costs of Ukraine war rise

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) beat first-quarter earnings expectations on Thursday but booked higher provisions for loans turning bad as the economic impact of the war in Ukraine hits its customers. France's third-biggest listed bank said net income rose 3.4% to 842 million euros ($892...
Reuters

Bank of England raises rates to 1% despite looming recession risk

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 at 1% on Thursday to counter inflation now heading above 10%, even as it sent a warning that Britain risks falling into recession. The BoE's nine rate-setters voted 6-3 for the quarter-point rise...
Reuters

Column: U.S. distillate stocks fall critically low

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. distillate fuel oil inventories have fallen to a 14-year low as refiners prove unable to satisfy strong demand from freight hauliers and manufacturers, sending diesel prices surging and pulling crude prices higher in their wake. Stocks have fallen in 60 of the last 96...
Reuters

Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years. Stocks initially see-sawed after the announcement, then the indexes strengthened. The S&P 500's advance of...
