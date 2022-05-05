Agile Fractal Grid Selects InterSystems IRIS Data Platform™ to Support Delivery of Clean, Renewable and Secure Electricity on a Global Scale
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced its collaboration with the Agile Fractal Grid (AFG) to develop a scalable configuration data management solution that enables the digitization, decentralization, and decarbonization of power systems....www.businesswire.com
