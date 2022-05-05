SAN DIEGO -- A World Baseball Classic event that, in the past, has inspired as much apprehension as excitement is finally leaning distinctly toward the latter. From the time of its 2006 inception through its most recent run in 2017, the injury risks associated with the WBC have caused a number of marquee players to stay with their MLB squads for Spring Training, rather than representing their country. But with a staggering number of stars having committed to the 2023 installment of the event, the excitement in the air at a gathering of WBC managers and general managers at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday was palpable.

