Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Bucs agree with LHP García, RHP Velasquez (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Pirates' offseason -- Bryan Reynolds saga aside -- has been defined by addition. Pittsburgh has not only added players, it has repeatedly expressed a desire to continue adding. On the second day of the Winter Meetings, addition was once again the operation of the day. The...
MLB
Padres' pitching pursuit has a wrinkle
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres view the front end of their starting rotation as one of the best in the Majors. The back end? Well, they're working on that. "We're going to look to add a starter or two here in the next couple of weeks," general manager A.J. Preller said on Tuesday, speaking at his media availability on Day 2 of the Winter Meetings in downtown San Diego.
MLB
Tigers pitch player improvement at Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- At most Winter Meetings, coaching staff announcements would be footnotes amidst a flurry of rumors and aspirations. For the Tigers, the coaching staff is a reflection of what the team is trying to do here and for the rest of this offseason. Manager A.J. Hinch’s staff includes...
MLB
Hyde, Orioles building roster in 'winning mode'
SAN DIEGO -- When Orioles players report to Spring Training in February, they’ll look to carry over the positive momentum they built in the second half of the 2022 season. What will manager Brandon Hyde’s message to the team be in order to make that happen?. “I’m still...
MLB
Julio's All-MLB nod caps marvelous rookie season
SAN DIEGO -- The offseason accolades continue to pile up for Julio Rodríguez, who on Monday was selected to the All-MLB Second Team among outfielders. Unlike the Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Awards, which are awarded to one player in both the American League and National League, the All-MLB Team recognizes the best player(s) at each position across the Majors, as a whole.
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
MLB
Rays believe Eflin's best days are on the horizon
SAN DIEGO -- The Rays have not yet finalized their three-year, $40 million contract with right-hander Zach Eflin, but general manager Peter Bendix provided a simple reason why they were willing to offer Eflin the largest free-agent deal in franchise history. “The best of him is in front of him,”...
MLB
Despite Reynolds uncertainty, Bucs building for '23
SAN DIEGO -- Bryan Reynolds’ trade request ahead of the Winter Meetings sent ripples throughout the baseball atmosphere. The news caught many by surprise, but general manager Ben Cherington and Pittsburgh’s front-office brass had already prepared for the eventuality. “Not long ago, we anticipated this may be something...
MLB
D-backs open to every avenue to improve team
SAN DIEGO -- The rumor about the D-backs' interest in free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts started last week when ESPN's Jeff Passan reported it. Monday, the first day of the Winter Meetings, MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi said the D-backs were "among the most serious Xander Bogaerts suitors." Given that...
MLB
Pursuit of Judge shows Padres are major players in market
SAN DIEGO -- There was a mystery team in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes after all: The San Diego Padres. On Tuesday night, the Padres met with Judge in San Diego and made a late push to sign the star right fielder, sources told MLB.com. Ultimately, Judge agreed to a reported nine-year deal worth $360 million to remain in New York.
MLB
White Sox win 2022 Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence
SAN DIEGO -- Jerry Reinsdorf frequently has been asked to name the best thing about owning a baseball team during his 41 years as White Sox chairman. “Really, it’s not winning ballgames,” said Reinsdorf from the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, after his organization received the 2022 Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence. “It’s the impact you can have upon the community.
MLB
Backstop on front burner for Guardians at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The first day of the Winter Meetings is in the books, and Sean Murphy is still on the trade market. The Guardians have reportedly been interested in the Oakland backstop all winter. The interest is there. The need is there. Now, we are waiting to see if a deal can get done.
MLB
Seeking lefty hitter, Rays weighing options
SAN DIEGO -- The Rays have said from the start of the offseason that adding an experienced left-handed hitter is a top priority. That market began to move when a couple notable free agents came off the board Tuesday at the Winter Meetings, but Tampa Bay still likes its options.
MLB
GM: Brewers 'looking to build around' star trio
SAN DIEGO -- Brewers general manager Matt Arnold came a little closer Tuesday to declaring that co-aces Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff and two-time club MVP Willy Adames are off-limits in trades. “We get phone calls on these guys all the time, and that’s a great thing,” Arnold said during...
MLB
Ng, Marlins still targeting upgrades at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins have been quiet through the first two days of the Winter Meetings, but not for lack of trying. General manager Kim Ng on Tuesday night confirmed the club targeted free-agent center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger (Cubs), first baseman Josh Bell (Guardians) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (Rangers).
MLB
World Baseball Classic buzz at an all-time high
SAN DIEGO -- A World Baseball Classic event that, in the past, has inspired as much apprehension as excitement is finally leaning distinctly toward the latter. From the time of its 2006 inception through its most recent run in 2017, the injury risks associated with the WBC have caused a number of marquee players to stay with their MLB squads for Spring Training, rather than representing their country. But with a staggering number of stars having committed to the 2023 installment of the event, the excitement in the air at a gathering of WBC managers and general managers at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday was palpable.
MLB
Courtis makes history with Texas front-office post
SAN DIEGO -- The Rangers are hiring Michaelene Courtis as senior director of baseball operations, the club announced on Monday, making her the highest-ranking woman in the organization’s history. While it’s important for the Rangers to diversify the front-office staff, and Courtis is thankful for the women that came...
MLB
Any surprise? Ohtani, Trout named to All-MLB Team
SAN DIEGO -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named to the 2022 All-MLB Team on Monday, as Ohtani made it both as a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight year and Trout made it as an outfielder for the first time since '20. Ohtani, who...
MLB
Mariners turn focus to remaining needs post-Haniger
SAN DIEGO -- Jerry Dipoto joked Monday at the Winter Meetings that the Mariners didn’t have any transactions in the red zone or even beyond midfield, but in the middle of a 45-minute session with reporters on Tuesday, Seattle’s president of baseball operations received a news alert that prompted him to suggest, “We might have something on a tee.”
MLB
Phils add Taijuan Walker, near deal with Matt Strahm (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies are not wasting time at the Winter Meetings. Two sources told MLB.com on Tuesday night that the Phillies and right-hander Taijuan Walker agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract, pending a physical. Walker, 30, will slot behind Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez in Philadelphia's rotation, while a combination of left-handers Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez and top pitching prospects like righty Andrew Painter will vie for the No. 5 job.
Comments / 0