ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Giants Updated Outlook: SP Tyler Beede DFA’d

By Kystyn Lundy
prosportsoutlook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants’ updated Team Outlook...

prosportsoutlook.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Giants thump Cardinals on Buster Posey night

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam in the first inning and matched his career high with six RBIs as the San Francisco Giants snapped out of their offensive funk and beat the St. Louis Cardinals 13-7 Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Zaidi's reason for MLB offensive decline not deadened baseballs

Farhan Zaidi has a very sensible view on an issue throughout the game of baseball. With the first month of the 2022 MLB season almost in the books, one storyline that has dominated news around the league, is the decline in offensive production, specifically the home run ball. As of...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Padres face the Marlins leading series 2-1

LINE: Padres -165, Marlins +142; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead. San Diego has an 8-5 record in home games and an 18-10 record overall. The Padres have gone 9-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Beede
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Sunday for San Francisco

The San Francisco Giants did not list Thairo Estrada as a starter for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Estrada will take the afternoon off while Brandon Crawford enters the lineup at shortstop and bats fifth. Mauricio Dubon will cover second base. Our models project Estrada for 228 more...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Saturday

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro will face his former team after Austin Nola was rested at home against right-hander Pablo Lopez. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez starting for Marlins Sunday

The Miami Marlins listed Jesus Sanchez as their starting centerfielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Sanchez will bat seventh and cover centerfield Sunday while Bryan de la Cruz moves to right field and Avisail Garcia takes the afternoon off. Our models project Sanchez, who has a $2,900...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Sunday, May 8 (St. Louis in Fantastic Underdog Spot)

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will wrap up a four-game series on Sunday in San Francisco. The Cardinals won the first two games of the series, but the Giants bounced back in Game 3, scoring 13 runs on their way to a 13-7 victory. Dakota Hudson (3.16 ERA) will start for the Cardinals, and he'll face Giants' righty, Jakob Junis (0.00 ERA).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Dfa#Sf Giants Updated Outlook
AFP

Todd Boehly: Can he mimic Dodger title revamp at Chelsea

For Todd Boehly, the billionaire US businessman heading the consortium buying Chelsea in a 4.25 million-pound ($5.2 million) deal, ownership of a Premier League club is a long-sought move. The turnaround, along with the revitalization of Dodger Stadium, was fueled by a multi-million-dollar media deal and, under Boehly and his co-investors, the Dodgers have eclipsed the New York Yankees as the biggest-spending club in MLB. Boehly and Walter each put up $100 million to buy the Dodgers while more than $1 billion came from Guggenhiem Partners insurance companies.
MLB
NBC Sports

Giants refinding their 'selectively aggressive' offense

Hitting can be contagious in baseball, and the Giants’ performance over the weekend proved that notion. San Francisco responded to a five-game losing streak by winning the last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals to split the four-game set, with the bats waking up to save the team from more early-season gloom.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia sitting for Marlins Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not include Avisail Garcia in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Garcia will take the afternoon off while Jesus Sanchez joins the lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. Bryan de la Cruz will move from centerfield to right field. Garcia is projected...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy