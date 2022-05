The Edwardsville boys tennis team won one of three matches at the NaperValley Invite on Saturday at Benet Academy. The Tigers defeated Wheaton Academy 5-0 and dropped 3-2 matches to Naperville North and Oak Park-River Forest in Lisle. EHS will enter its final week of the regular season with matches against Belleville West at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Edwardsville and O'Fallon at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Edwardsville before the Southwestern Conference Tournament on Friday and Saturday at O'Fallon. The Tigers will be aiming for their 21st consecutive SWC championship. Edwardsville will host the Class 2A Edwardsville...

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO