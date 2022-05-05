ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Boosting Consumer Protections and Addressing Inequities in Financial Services System

ny.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation (S.1684/A.8293) Directs the Department of Financial Services to Conduct a Study on Underbanked Communities. Legislation (S.4894/A.1693) Prohibits Banking Organizations from Issuing Unsolicited Mail-Loan Checks. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation that boosts consumer protections and addresses inequities in the state's financial services system. Legislation (S.1684/A.8293) directs the Department...

www.governor.ny.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking Services#Financial System#Payday Loans#New Yorkers

Comments / 0

Community Policy