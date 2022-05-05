Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Boosting Consumer Protections and Addressing Inequities in Financial Services System
Legislation (S.1684/A.8293) Directs the Department of Financial Services to Conduct a Study on Underbanked Communities. Legislation (S.4894/A.1693) Prohibits Banking Organizations from Issuing Unsolicited Mail-Loan Checks. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation that boosts consumer protections and addresses inequities in the state's financial services system. Legislation (S.1684/A.8293) directs the Department...www.governor.ny.gov
