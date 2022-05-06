County District 1 Q&A: Retired educator challenges veteran commissioner

Veteran County Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins and retired educator Mildred Sneed are running for the Democratic nomination for the Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ District 1 seat.

Huggins, 79, is a retired patient relations supervisor and then work as a caseworker and field representative for U.S. Reps. Eva Clayton, Frank Ballance Jr. and G.K. Butterfield. She was first appointed to the board in 1999 to fill an unexpired term. She was appointed to the board in 2017 after Commissioner David Hammond retired. She is seeking her second four-year term on the board. Sneed, 68, is a retired English teacher.

Pitt County’s District 1 mostly encompasses west Greenville between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue and extends from East Fourth Street to Davenport Farm Road.

No Republican filed to run for the seat, so the winner of the May 17 primary will take the oath of office in December unless an unaffiliated candidate qualifies for the November ballot or someone launches a write-in campaign.

Following are each candidate’s answers to questions posed by The Daily Reflector. Early voting is ongoing through May 14.

1. Why would you be a better commissioner than your opponent?

Huggins : I have experience directing policy and budget matters gained from advocacy and my role as commissioner and former chairwoman. My membership on boards, such as Pitt Partners, Habitat for Humanity, Trillium Health, United Way and the Rural Action Caucus, have been valuable opportunities to seek gains for the county. My track record includes approving budgets that fund education, supporting economic development, including small businesses and entrepreneurs, and securing human services. We have critical issues, like managing the pandemic’s impacts, increasing jobs and housing, strengthening economic development, and environment preservation. I am the candidate with the knowledge to tackle these issues.

Sneed : I think I would be a better commissioner than my opponent because my educational background has prepared me to be more of a problem-solver to situations that confront this new-day society we live in. Since we live in the information age, I think that I am better suited to locate, research, analyze and utilize information to arrive at the desired result by solving new-day problems. My educational background also includes having worked as an English teacher for 40 years, which afforded me an opportunity to work in a diverse environment.

2. Pitt County Board of Commissioners District 1 is a collection of differing neighborhoods, including portions of west Greenville, Star Hill Farms, the medical district, and housing developments along Frog Level and Davenport Farm roads. How do you plan to balance representation of these different areas?

Huggins : Involvement in the community for over 40 years provides me with a deep understanding and broad perspective essential to representing the district and county’s different needs. I will continue to be a visible, accessible, and proactive resource. I will deliberately encourage participatory decision-making and promote structured programs that will be fair and equitable. My efforts will include a variety of engagement initiatives to sustain contacts and relationships with constituents, such as attending community events, town hall meetings, and utilization of in-person and virtual platforms for “Commissioner Community Chats.”

Sneed : I plan to balance representation of these different areas by paying close attention to issues that affect the aforementioned neighborhoods and informing the residents within these neighborhoods of the issues that directly affect them by employing various ways of communication. I will seek out neighborhood associations for disseminating and distributing information to ascertain that the residents within these neighborhoods are informed. Where there is no neighborhood association, I will work to help to create one. I will also push to be a bridge between government officials and the constituents within the neighborhoods aforementioned.

3. What will be your top priorities during the next four years?

Huggins : During the next four years, my top priorities will be aligned with the board’s affirmed commitments of ensuring funding for quality education, supporting community safety through enhanced emergency service programs, advancing economic development, championing infrastructure improvements and increasing access to recreational activities. In addition, I am very concerned about increasing job opportunities, strengthening relationships with county partners, rural broadband connectivity, housing availability and ensuring our $35 million COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds are allocated equitably for needed transformative projects.

Sneed : My top priorities during the next four years will be to attend educational training for the position of county commissioner while working towards the following: Helping the city and county government to become more inclusive of each others’ policies to better serve the constituents in Pitt County and District 1; advocating to bring a mental health facility back to Greenville; advocating to bring safety within communities where seniors live for walking and for doing other minimum exercise activities for longer life and for maintaining movement and mobility; and providing funding for schools within public education.

4. Pitt County is currently updating its comprehensive land-use plan. What do you think will be the development issues facing the county over the next 20 years and what are your recommendations for addressing those issues?

Huggins : A comprehensive land-use plan will facilitate planned growth that also preserves our rural character, agriculture, and natural resources while discouraging premature sprawl and development. I believe that we will continue to see an expansion of the municipalities in the county, which will include annexations. As growth in population and economic development opportunity occurs, it is imperative that the Board of Commissioners has positive relationships and open communication with municipal stakeholders to enable collaboration.

Sneed : One development issue facing the county over the next 20 years will be zoning. A recommendation for solving that issue would be to create uniformed zoning by way of infrastructure consisting of broadband, water/sewage and more transportation options. Another development issue facing the county over the next 20 years will be urban growth. My recommendation for solving or addressing this issue is to create equal growth throughout the county whereby sameness is the key factor in this urban growth.

5. During the last four years, a number of votes taken by the Board of Commissioners fell along political lines. How can the board achieve more bipartisan consensus?

Huggins : The board can achieve more bipartisan consensus by working with the county manager and staff to ensure pertinent information is available for fact-based decision-making, earnest consideration of input from the community, and continuing to have transparency in conducting business. We need to work together to make Pitt County “A Leader in the State and Best in the East.”

Sneed : First and most importantly, as a Board of Commissioners member, I would prioritize the real needs of the residents of Pitt County and utilize the Board of Commissioners’ policies before considering party affiliations.