EAVX, Unique Electric Solutions Execute Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Develop Commercial Electric Vehicle Product

Hyundai is transforming into an increasingly more adventurous brand than it was even a decade ago. Its new Ioniq range of EVs all have edgy designs, such as the Ioniq 5. Last year, the company entered the compact truck segment with the award-winning Santa Cruz. And don't forget that it's one of the very few companies that make a hydrogen-powered car in the form of the Nexo. But Hyundai's next vehicle looks absolutely nothing like anything else you've seen from the Korean marque. Known as an Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV), the brand has announced that it will be building these at a new Research, Development, and Lab Center in Bozeman, Montana.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO