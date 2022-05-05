ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Whole Foods: Get a 15-tulip bouquet for $10, PLUS a Mother’s Day giveaway in-store this Saturday

By Hilda
atlantaonthecheap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for Mother’s Day, Whole Foods Market is offering a great deal on flowers. From May 4th to 10th, 2022, the grocery store is selling a 15-stem bunch of tulips for just $9.99 at participating locations — the regular price in metro Atlanta is about $14.99. You can see...

www.atlantaonthecheap.com

11Alive

How to apply to Georgia's $850 a month guaranteed income program

ATLANTA — A new guaranteed income program in Georgia working to help more than 650 Black women across the state is taking applicants. A partnership between the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund) & GiveDirectly is tackling income inequality in the state through a $13 million privately funded income guarantee program.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

4 Georgians sentenced in $900K multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several people from Georgia involved in a theft ring targeting Sam’s Club stores in which nearly a million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen are going to prison after being convicted in a federal case. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta woman finds gun in rental car

ATLANTA — A gun was the last thing Marianna MacLeod expected to find in the glove box of her rental car. And yet, after a weekend trip to Tennessee, the surprise discovery was made Sunday. MacLeod immediately called the rental company but said she spent hours trying to reach...
ATLANTA, GA
Wide Open Eats

Atlanta’s Best Fried Chicken Spots That Showcase Local History

Maya Angelou said it. "The best comfort food will always be greens,. , and fried chicken." David Chang said it. "I love chicken. I love chicken products: fried chicken." Nora Ephron said it. "Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken." Lucky for Miss Ephron, Mr. Chang, and Maya, there are plenty of places in Atlanta that make good fried chicken.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

LIVE BLOG: First Alert Weather Day in Georgia, latest storm information

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As strong winds, heavy downpours and lightning pass through Georgia, metro Atlanta residents are already starting to see the effects of the strong system moving through the area. 5 P.M. There are several power outages being reported in metro Atlanta. 5,000 customers in Clayton County are...
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man injured in downtown Decatur shooting drives to Atlanta gas station

A man was struck when a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a building on the 100 block of Electric Avenue in downtown Decatur, according to officials. Decatur police responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, where witnesses told police someone was firing a gun in the parking lot. After the shooting was confirmed by evidence, Decatur police were notified of an injured adult male who was struck during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Affordable Atlanta Apartment List (Marietta, Ga)

Marietta, Ga is known to be one of Atlanta's most far north suburbs, with a 30 minute drive from downtown Marietta is known to be both comfortable and affordable. With so much to do, great school systems, and beautiful homes, Marietta has been rated one of the best suburbs because of all of these things and not only that, it is also one of those suburbs where you can find an apartment for less than $2,000 per month. Things to do in Marietta might you ask? Marietta is best known for Marietta Square, which consists of shopping and most importantly its Farmers Market. There is also Six Flags White Water, which is an amazing place to go for a day of adventure and family fun. Marietta is also known for its historical buildings that are located throughout the entire suburb (Cobb Museum of Art, Southern Museum of Civil War, etc).
MARIETTA, GA

