Whole Foods: Get a 15-tulip bouquet for $10, PLUS a Mother’s Day giveaway in-store this Saturday

Marietta, Ga is known to be one of Atlanta's most far north suburbs, with a 30 minute drive from downtown Marietta is known to be both comfortable and affordable. With so much to do, great school systems, and beautiful homes, Marietta has been rated one of the best suburbs because of all of these things and not only that, it is also one of those suburbs where you can find an apartment for less than $2,000 per month. Things to do in Marietta might you ask? Marietta is best known for Marietta Square, which consists of shopping and most importantly its Farmers Market. There is also Six Flags White Water, which is an amazing place to go for a day of adventure and family fun. Marietta is also known for its historical buildings that are located throughout the entire suburb (Cobb Museum of Art, Southern Museum of Civil War, etc).

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO