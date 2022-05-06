ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Have you seen this car? Troopers looking for burgundy Nissan Versa in hit and run case

By Emily Trampf, Heather Gale
wpde.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run. The driver of a burgundy Nissan Versa,...

wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

3 Robeson County detention officers charged after suspect booked, released from jail under false name, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Sc#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WBTW News13

Body ID’d as Lumberton man last seen in 2016

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A body found last week has been identified as a missing Robeson County man, according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. Billy Gene Hammonds was last seen in 2016. Last week, Robson County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators conducted a homicide investigation after a body was found in […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Conway police ask for help finding 26-year-old woman

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have asked for the public’s help finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing since about midnight on April 30. Bualany Otoko George was last seen in the area of 9th Avenue in Conway, police said in a Facebook post. She was reported missing on Monday. George is about […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy