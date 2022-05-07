Local elections 2022 results — live: Sinn Fein poised for historic win in NI

Sinn Fein is set for a historic win in Northern Ireland as voting was set to resume in the Assembly election.

The republican party had received the most first-preference votes as of Friday night, after voters went to the polls the day before.

Meanwhile over in England, Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that he has lost the public’s trust and that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable”.

The warning was made after the Conservatives lost more than 340 councillors and a string of flagship councils, including the London boroughs of Wandsworth and Westminster. Since then, their losses continued to increase with the number close to 400.

Mr Johnson admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country, while Labour failed to make a breakthrough in its former ‘Red Wall’ heartland.

One Conservative former minister, who is mulling a no-confidence letter for the PM, told The Independent that shoring up support in the north of England cannot compensate for the crumbling of traditional strongholds.