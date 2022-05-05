Lipke Street Closed to Thru Traffic

Plans for a temporary concrete plant along Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills have created a dust-up with several neighbors. A plant plans to open temporarily on a vacant lot at 32680 Northwestern Highway between Middlebelt and 14 Mile roads to support concrete-laying repairs in the new Heritage Hill subdivision a few miles west in the city. But several people who live in the nearby condominiums, as well as a senior facility, recently spoke out against the plan at a recent planning commission meeting, saying it would negatively affect their way of life during the warmer months.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO