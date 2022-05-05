ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WVU Announces Jasir Cox Signing

By Kevin Kinder
bluegoldnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 (Sr.) – North Dakota State. Named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team. Started 14 games at linebacker, helping the Bison win the 2021 NCAA FCS National Championship. Missed the NCAA second round playoff game due to illness. Finished the year as NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 58 tackles,...

bluegoldnews.com

The Tuscaloosa News

'Bama didn't even know who I was:' Alabama football lands 2022 juco TE on trip to see teammate

Alabama football made a late spring addition to its class of 2022. Miles Kitselman of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas committed to the Crimson Tide and will enroll in June, Hutchinson coach Drew Dallas confirmed to the Tuscaloosa News. Kitselman, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, is Alabama's fourth tight end commit, joining early enrollee Elijah Brown, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis. He brings the class' size to 26. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ohio State RB Forced To Medically Retire After Serious Injury

Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley has been forced to medically retire from football after suffering a "another serious injury." Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford announced the unfortunate news on Friday. Head coach Ryan Day later confirmed Crowley's forced retirement. Crowley's 2021 season was cut short after just three...
COLUMBUS, OH
Football
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Waive Defensive Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning a new kicker on a three-year deal named Gabe Brkic from the University of Oklahoma. Signing Brkic situated the team at 91 players when 90 is the threshold until the regular season. Accordingly, the Vikings general manager and coaching staff had to cut ties with one player, and that was defensive lineman Jordon Scott.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

Missouri lands '23 JUCO WR Demariyon Houston

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz landed his third recruit in the Class of 2023 in Demariyon Houston, a receiver out of Hutchinson Community College who began his collegiate career at Nebraska. Drinkwitz set the (unofficial and un-fact-checked but, you know, probably) record for time between "bat signal" and commitment, tweeting his...
MISSOURI STATE
WBOY

WVU’s opportunity for separation in Big 12 standings

The Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament begins in less than two weeks in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State and TCU have already locked in tournament spots, sitting at 13-5 and 12-6 respectively. Closer to the bottom, Baylor (5-13), Kansas State (4-11) and Kansas (3-12) hold the seven, eight and nine spots and are battling to stay in contention as only the top eight teams advance.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Emory Jones Makes Transfer Decision: Fans React

Former Florida quarterback Emory Jones has made his transfer decision. He's heading to the Pac-12. Jones announced on Thursday that he's transferring to Arizona State to join Herm Edwards' program. The Sun Devils lost Jayden Daniels, ASU's starter the last three seasons, to the transfer portal this offseason. He wound...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

College Football Win Total Projections For All 131 Teams: Spring Version

What are the college football win total projections – the spring version – for all 131 teams? Where should the lines be set?. CFN College Football Win Total Projections: Spring 2022. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Where should the college football win totals be set?. It’s just after spring football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners take down No. 24 TCU 11-7 to even road series

Oklahoma (28-17, 10-7 Big 12) took down No. 24 TCU (28-17, 13-7 Big 12) 11-7 on Saturday in Fort Worth. Redshirt sophomore right-hander David Sandlin started the game for the Sooners and allowed four runs on six hits in 5.2 innings pitched. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Chazz Martinez pitched the remaining 3.1 innings, striking out two batters and allowing three hits and three runs.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: College Football Star Lands Lamborghini Endorsement

The NCAA's new NIL rules have afforded some incredible opportunities for collegiate athletes around the country. Texas running back Bijan Robinson might take the cake for coolest endorsement in the NIL era so far. On Thursday, the Longhorns star unveiled his new partnership with luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini. Robinson posed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Beaver County Times

Quaker Valley's Adou Thiero commits to Kentucky

One of the most highly sought-after basketball recruits in the Beaver Valley has made his college decision. Quaker Valley High School senior Adou Thiero has committed to Kentucky, he announced on Sunday via his Twitter page. The 6-foot-5 guard was rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports on...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

