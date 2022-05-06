"He Was A Serial Killer": People Are Sharing The Times They Narrowly Escaped A Bad Situation, And Some Of Them Are Terrifying

"I decided to park behind some thick brush off the road, enough to be hidden. I said that if nothing weird happened in the next 15 minutes, I’d continue to the house. Within three minutes, headlights appeared from where I came and passed by me. It was a truck, and inside were those three dudes from the mall riding in the back with shotguns in hand . I prayed they wouldn’t see my car. They continued on. I went back home.

"I’m not 100% sure what might have happened if I had gone to the house. I might be dead if I'd stuck to the plan. I ignored my coworker's messages for three days. Then, when she came back to work, she asked what happened. I told her I got lost and some other excuse. I never discussed anything with her after that and had no issues with those guys again. I ended up getting transferred to a different store a few weeks later. I count my blessings every day."

— u/d3rd417