For the second time in a week, South Alabama had one of those offensive innings baseball players dream of. The Jaguars sent 14 men to the plate in the bottom of the seventh Saturday night against Arkansas State, scoring nine runs on nine hits to spark a 13-2 victory at Stanky Field. The win clinched the weekend Sun Belt Conference series for South Alabama, which goes for the sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO