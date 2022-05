Bitcoin is falling toward levels last seen in July 2021, part of a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies amid a global flight from riskier investments. The world’s largest digital token dropped as much as 2.7% on Monday and was trading at $33,531 as of 10:28 a.m. in London. The second biggest, Ether, shed as much 4.6%. Most major virtual coins were under pressure over the weekend and the downbeat mood carried over into Monday. Equities in Asia and Europe also dropped, with the Nikkei gauge down 2.5% and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index falling 1.2%.

