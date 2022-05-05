ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, MN

CRMC’s Carlson named “I Care” Award winner

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Crosby, MN) — Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Dietary Aide Carla Carlson of Deerwood was recognized this week as an “I Care” Ambassador for the extra care and compassion she provides...

106.9 KROC

Survey Found Hundreds of Minnesota Senior Care Centers May Close

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new report paints a dire picture of the financial health of Minnesota's nursing homes and assisted living facilities. According to LeadingAge Minnesota, an organization called Long-Term Care Imperative recently surveyed more than 150 nursing homes and nearly 180 assisted living centers statewide and found that 11 percent of the long-term care centers and 20 percent of the assisted living centers are considering closing due to severe financial pressures. The report says that "the financial performance is primarily driven by significant increases in expenses."
MINNESOTA STATE

