CRMC’s Carlson named “I Care” Award winner

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new report paints a dire picture of the financial health of Minnesota's nursing homes and assisted living facilities. According to LeadingAge Minnesota, an organization called Long-Term Care Imperative recently surveyed more than 150 nursing homes and nearly 180 assisted living centers statewide and found that 11 percent of the long-term care centers and 20 percent of the assisted living centers are considering closing due to severe financial pressures. The report says that "the financial performance is primarily driven by significant increases in expenses."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO