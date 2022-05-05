Crypto-Rich Puzzle Over How to Pass On High-Risk Wealth to Heirs

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:. My wife’s father may soon pass at roughly 84 years old. We understand how his IRAs will be transferred to her and the requirement that she exhaust those through RMDs within 10 years, regardless of her age. The catch is she is 60, so she has years left in her ability to make IRA contributions. I was wondering if she could take her RMDs from the inherited IRAs and then contribute up to her limits to her own IRA. The net result would be an offset of the inherited IRAs’ taxable effect by moving that extra income into her IRAs. Of course, officially these would be two separate transactions which just happen to offset.

