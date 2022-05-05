Crypto-Rich Puzzle Over How to Pass On High-Risk Wealth to Heirs

Dasarte Yarnway and Emlen Miles-Mattingly are two financial advisors who want to help diversify wealth by fixing the financial-advisor industry’s diversity problem. The barrier to entry for financial advisors can be high: New financial advisors must follow compliance, and if they want to manage assets, they must have a custodian—which is a bank that safeguards customers’ securities. According to Miles-Mattingly, startup costs can range from $10,000 to $15,000, depending on how many states you want to register in. Unsurprisingly, the industry is overwhelmingly made up of older white males.
