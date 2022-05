A conference championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team woke up this past Saturday with hopes of securing both by beating Duke. As it turned out, the Fighting Irish got a share of the former and none of the latter. Notre Dame defeated the Blue Devils in riveting fashion, 16-14, to finish the season on a six-game winning streak. An 8-4 overall record consisting of zero wins over teams that ultimately qualified for the NCAA Tournament was not enough to get the Irish into the 18-team dance, though.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO