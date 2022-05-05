ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Man Cops to 2020 Jamaica Rape

By Opinion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Georgia man has admitted to attacking a woman in 2020, dragging her into a dark alley between shops on Jamaica Avenue and raping her, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday. Rony Lopez Alvarez, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to rape in the first degree. Lopez Alvarez faces 10...

