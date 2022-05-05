ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Jamaica Man Convicted in 2011 South Richmond Hill Slay

By Name
theforumnewsgroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas shot Frank after a house party near 132nd Street and 109th Avenue. A Jamaica man has been convicted of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man outside a South Richmond Hill house party in December 2011, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday. Troy Thomas, 36, was found guilty...

theforumnewsgroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Giuseppe Canzani arraigned in deadly shooting of Anna Torres

NEW YORK -- The man accused of gunning down a Queens woman in the doorway of her home has been arraigned on murder and weapon charges.Police say Giuseppe Canzani knocked on the door of 51-year-old Anna Torres' house Wednesday afternoon in Ozone Park. When she opened the door, he allegedly shot her in the neck. He later turned himself in."As alleged, this defendant clearly has no regard of human life and in broad daylight shot the victim as she stood in the entrance of her home. This is yet another reminder how senseless gun violence is causing heart-wrenching loss in our communities. The defendant is now facing very serious charges," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Friday.Torres' husband told CBS2 he's never heard of Canzani and has no idea why she was killed. "I'm lost without her, man. I'm lost without her," David Aguilar said. "She was the sweetest person in the world, man. She helped everybody. She was a psychic. You know, it don't make sense to me, man."Police sources say Torres read tarot cards out of her home, and they're looking into whether that's how she met Canzani.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
South Richmond Hill, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NY1

18-year-old-girl found shot in head in Brooklyn lobby: NYPD

A teenager is in critical condition after she was found shot in the head, lying unconscious in the lobby of a Brooklyn building, according to police. Police say the 18-year-old girl was discovered around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights. She was rushed to Kings...
BROOKLYN, NY
Syracuse.com

Man in CNY prison commits suicide, buried without family’s knowledge. They win $1.5 million lawsuit

Marcy, N.Y. – The family of an inmate who died by suicide at a Central New York prison has been awarded $1.5 million after a wrongful death lawsuit against the state. In May 2016, the father of 22-year-old Lonnie Lamont Hamilton, an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility, was concerned. He had not heard from his son since Christmas 2015 and wanted to check on him.
MARCY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime
NBC New York

Teen Mother Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Home, Boyfriend Taken Into Custody: Sources

An 18-year-old was found dead inside a Brooklyn home on Friday, and police have taken her boyfriend into custody, according to sources. Police responding to a 911 call to the home on West 6th Street in Bensonhurst just after 10 a.m. found the woman, identified as Damaris Maravilla, unconscious and unresponsive while laying face up in a bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with her cause of death not yet determined.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Two Kids, Just 4 and 7 Years Old, Shot While Stopped in NJ Traffic: Police

Two young children were hurt after they were shot while sitting in the back seat of a car in Newark during a drive-by shooting, police said. The bullets started flying around 6 p.m. Wednesday, during the peak of the evening rush hour, according to police. The children, a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, were in the back seat of a Jeep and stopped in traffic on Irving Turner Boulevard when another car pulled up along side them.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

NYPD commissioner rejects union request not to prosecute cop who shot unarmed man in road-rage incident

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewel has shot down a request from the city’s largest cop union to block the watchdog Civilian Complaint Review Board from prosecuting an officer involved in a fatal off-duty shooting. The decision, revealed Friday, paves the way for the disciplinary trial of Officer Wayne Isaacs. It also gives the family of Delrawn Small, the man Isaacs killed, a measure of ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
PIX11

Man accused of stealing 95-year-old’s wheelchair arrested: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man who allegedly stole a 95-year-old’s wheelchair, and then took it for a joyride down a Manhattan street, has been arrested, police said. Unfortunately, the chair — worth more than $2,500 — was not recovered. A 45-year-old Bronx man, Torie Branch, was arrested for his alleged role in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Teen girl dies 2 days after she’s shot in the head in lobby of Brooklyn building

A teenage girl who was shot in the head in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building has died of her injuries, police said Saturday. Adriana Graham, 18, is the second teen since 2020 to be fatally shot at the Harding Arms Apartments in Crown Heights. Police got a 911 call reporting an assault in progress inside the building on Sterling Place near Rochester Ave. at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy