ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mailbox Fishing Crew Dismantled in Queens

By Opinion
theforumnewsgroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMailbox fishing is a federal crime in which envelopes containing checks and sensitive documents are “fished out” of curbside mailboxes by crooks using a makeshift rod, such as an adhesive slathered all over a weighted bottle attached to the end of a string or rope. Six individuals...

theforumnewsgroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Deposit, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Us Postal Service#My Office
Daily News

NYPD commissioner rejects union request not to prosecute cop who shot unarmed man in road-rage incident

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewel has shot down a request from the city’s largest cop union to block the watchdog Civilian Complaint Review Board from prosecuting an officer involved in a fatal off-duty shooting. The decision, revealed Friday, paves the way for the disciplinary trial of Officer Wayne Isaacs. It also gives the family of Delrawn Small, the man Isaacs killed, a measure of ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Giuseppe Canzani arraigned in deadly shooting of Anna Torres

NEW YORK -- The man accused of gunning down a Queens woman in the doorway of her home has been arraigned on murder and weapon charges.Police say Giuseppe Canzani knocked on the door of 51-year-old Anna Torres' house Wednesday afternoon in Ozone Park. When she opened the door, he allegedly shot her in the neck. He later turned himself in."As alleged, this defendant clearly has no regard of human life and in broad daylight shot the victim as she stood in the entrance of her home. This is yet another reminder how senseless gun violence is causing heart-wrenching loss in our communities. The defendant is now facing very serious charges," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Friday.Torres' husband told CBS2 he's never heard of Canzani and has no idea why she was killed. "I'm lost without her, man. I'm lost without her," David Aguilar said. "She was the sweetest person in the world, man. She helped everybody. She was a psychic. You know, it don't make sense to me, man."Police sources say Torres read tarot cards out of her home, and they're looking into whether that's how she met Canzani.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Teen girl dies 2 days after she’s shot in the head in lobby of Brooklyn building

A teenage girl who was shot in the head in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building has died of her injuries, police said Saturday. Adriana Graham, 18, is the second teen since 2020 to be fatally shot at the Harding Arms Apartments in Crown Heights. Police got a 911 call reporting an assault in progress inside the building on Sterling Place near Rochester Ave. at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy