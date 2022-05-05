ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Zelis Named "Best Overall Digital Health Company" in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Leadership Across Industry. MedTech Breakthrough Awards today named Zelis, a leading healthcare payments company, the 2022 Best Overall Digital Health Company. This annual awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Rise Of The Cannabis Beverage: An Analysis

Consider for a moment the three most widely used drugs on earth: caffeine, nicotine and alcohol. Collectively, they represent a nearly $2.7 trillion global market with ~$420 billion of that in the United States alone. Each has been socialized into our collective consciences and enjoys a sanctioned time for daily use - known as the coffee break, the smoke break and the happy hour. Two of the three are beverages.
DRINKS
Benzinga

Twist Bioscience, Astellas Join Forces To Develop Cancer Targeting Antibodies

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST has entered into a research collaboration and exclusive option license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc ALPMF to conduct research activities to identify and optimize proprietary Twist antagonist antibodies. The antibodies will target an undisclosed checkpoint inhibitor pathway in the tumor microenvironment as potential therapeutic development candidates.
CANCER
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS releases blueprint on building and maintaining a strong public health workforce

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today published "Governmental Public Health: Workforce and Infrastructure Improvement in Action," a review of the public health workforce and infrastructure across North Carolina. The paper provides an overview of select programs and opportunities within the NCDHHS Division of Public Health that aim to strengthen the public health infrastructure and support workforce development while reducing disparities and advancing equity.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy