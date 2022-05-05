Zelis Named "Best Overall Digital Health Company" in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Consider for a moment the three most widely used drugs on earth: caffeine, nicotine and alcohol. Collectively, they represent a nearly $2.7 trillion global market with ~$420 billion of that in the United States alone. Each has been socialized into our collective consciences and enjoys a sanctioned time for daily use - known as the coffee break, the smoke break and the happy hour. Two of the three are beverages.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO