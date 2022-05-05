Zelis Named "Best Overall Digital Health Company" in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Leadership Across Industry. MedTech Breakthrough Awards today named Zelis, a leading healthcare payments company, the 2022 Best Overall Digital Health Company. This annual awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in...www.benzinga.com
