KJ Williams commits to LSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (33-19, 12-10 SEC) picked up their 12th win in Southeastern Conference play with a 7-2 win over Mississippi State (31-22, 9-13 SEC) on Friday, May 6. The Tigers picked up eight hits in the win and held the Bulldogs to just four hits.
ATHENS, GA.------The Georgia Bulldogs welcome Vanderbilt to Foley Field for an SEC series starting Friday. Game times are 6:30 pm ET Friday (SECN+), 2 pm ET on Saturday (SECN+) and 2 pm ET on Sunday (SECN). The entire series will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. The Bulldogs...
Ole Miss baseball improved its perilous SEC Tournament positioning Friday night. The Rebels took down Missouri, 7-5, in the first of a three-game series that carries significant postseason ramifications and concludes on Sunday. With the win, Ole Miss improved to 25-19 overall and 8-14 in league games. The Rebels are...
AUBURN — Auburn baseball is still trying to prove itself against the SEC heavyweights.
This time the Tigers get to do it at home, where they have won seven consecutive games.
They went wire-to-wire with No. 1 Tennessee last weekend in a thrilling 2-1 road series loss. Now Auburn (31-14, 12-9 SEC) faces No. 3...
Comments / 0