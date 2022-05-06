ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Xi Jinping attacks ‘doubters’ as he doubles down on China’s zero-Covid policy

By Helen Davidson in Taipei
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKQmn_0fUglw2R00
Commuters wear masks against Covid as they wait to cross a road in the centre of Beijing Photograph: Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

Xi Jinping has confirmed there is no intention to turn away from China’s zero-Covid commitment, in a major speech to the country’s senior officials that also warned against any criticism or doubting of the policy.

Addressing the seven-member politburo standing committee, China’s highest decision-making body, specifically about the Shanghai outbreak, the president said China’s response was “scientific and effective”. He told officials to “unswervingly adhere to the general policy of dynamic zero-Covid”.

“We have won the battle to defend Wuhan, and we will certainly be able to win the battle to defend Shanghai,” he said, according to a translation by Sinocism’s Bill Bishop.

Related: As China looks on at a world opening up, can Xi Jinping survive zero-Covid?

China is the last major economy still committed to a policy of containment and elimination of the virus, despite the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, which has overwhelmed other previous zero-Covid jurisdictions. It has largely stuck to the measures employed throughout the pandemic – lockdowns, mass testing and movement restrictions based on health codes.

China reported 4,696 new cases, including 4,269 in Shanghai and 70 in Beijing. Henan province, where the capital of Zhengzhou has just gone into lockdown, recorded 79. On Friday, it postponed the Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou in September. New dates will be announced in the future, the Olympic Council of Asia said.

But a weeks-long lockdown in Shanghai created a major crisis, with food shortages and delivery bottlenecks for the 25 million residents, and major business and economic impacts. It also prompted an unusual outpouring of criticism and protest, including on the merits of persisting with zero-Covid against Omicron.

Interactive

In his address on Thursday, Xi appeared to send a message to those wavering, saying: “We will resolutely struggle against all words and deeds that distort, doubt and deny our epidemic prevention policies.”

Xi’s address also called out “problems of inadequate understanding, inadequate preparation and inadequate work [and] resolutely overcome the ideas of contempt, indifference and self-righteousness”.

An analysis of the speech by the China Media Project said the language should be seen as “a direct criticism of unspecified local CCP leaders who have questioned the policies at the centre, or who have been insufficiently successful in applying them”.

It added: “And it is difficult not to hear in this phrase about ‘self-righteousness’ a condemnation of leaders in Shanghai in particular.”

Health experts agree with Chinese authorities that vaccination and booster rates are too low, and health resources too inequitable across regions for the country to risk opening up. However, analysts say the zero-Covid policy is now so entrenched in the political legitimacy of the Chinese Communist party and Xi that even when conditions change there is no way out , barring a major and potentially damaging backdown.

Economists have forecast a worsening economic situation if Shanghai-style lockdowns continue. One analyst this week projected it would cost $257bn, 1.5% of China’s 2021 GDP, by the end of the year if every tier-1 city employed the thrice-weekly testing regime currently operating in Beijing and other places.

During the five-day labour day holiday, which ended on Thursday, there was a 43% year-on-year reduction in tourism spending. Rail journeys were down by more than 70%.

In the capital, Beijing, authorities have resisted a city-wide lockdown , instead imposing movement and transport restrictions, activity and venue shutdowns, and lockdowns of individual residential compounds. It has ordered people from some districts to work from home, and reopened mass quarantine centres to house mild

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Sinocism#Omicron
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

268K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy