Psoriatic arthritis from a mechanistic perspective

By Georg Schett
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsoriatic arthritis (PsA) is part of a group of closely related clinical phenotypes ('psoriatic disease') that is defined by shared molecular pathogenesis resulting in excessive, prolonged inflammation in the various tissues affected, such as the skin, the entheses or the joints. Psoriatic disease comprises a set of specific drivers that promote...

www.nature.com

